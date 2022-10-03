Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $728,134.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,373.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 475,577 shares of company stock worth $2,729,124. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

