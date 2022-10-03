Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 5,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

