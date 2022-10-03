Alkimi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. Alkimi has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Alkimi Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
