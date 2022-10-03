All.me Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $193.00 (ME)

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One All.me coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

All.me Profile

All.me’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

