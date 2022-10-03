Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Allego Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ALLG opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allego has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLG. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Allego Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.