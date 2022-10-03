Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Allego Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ALLG opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allego has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Allego Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLG. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

