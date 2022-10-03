Alliance Global Partners Cuts American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Price Target to $2.50

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

American Battery Technology Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of ABML opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

