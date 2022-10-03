Alliance Global Partners Cuts American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Price Target to $2.50

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
American Battery Technology Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of ABML opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About American Battery Technology
