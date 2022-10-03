AllianceBlock Market Capitalization Tops $37.75 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $223,024.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010831 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product.The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns.”

