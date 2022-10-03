Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after buying an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 99.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

