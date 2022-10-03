Aloha (ALOHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $205,810.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aloha has a market cap of $205,810.00 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

