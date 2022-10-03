Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,063 shares of company stock valued at $451,027. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 566.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

