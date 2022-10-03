Alpha Coin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $40.59 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,593.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00592997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00593266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00245799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.