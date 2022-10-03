Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 622,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $213.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

