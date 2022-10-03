Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.