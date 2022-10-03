Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

