Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $110.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

