Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

