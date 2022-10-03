Alpha5 Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $911,869.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha5 coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $911,869.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alpha5

Alpha5’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#.

Alpha5 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

