Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of ETN opened at $133.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

