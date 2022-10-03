Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $377.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.96, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

