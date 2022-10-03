Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,192 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $112.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

