Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,373,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 640,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile



Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

