Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,267 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 198,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 407,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.50 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.