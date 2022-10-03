Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.