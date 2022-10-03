Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $62.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.