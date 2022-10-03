Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

