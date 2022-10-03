Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $139.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

