Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $160.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average of $160.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

