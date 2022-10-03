Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $94.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

