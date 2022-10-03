Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 213,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

ABB Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

