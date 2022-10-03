Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

ALTO opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.52. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $362.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

