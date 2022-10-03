Ambrosus Trading 39.2% Lower This Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $30.79 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,491,025,662 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

