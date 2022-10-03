Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amedisys Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $188.88.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.