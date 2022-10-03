Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Amedisys Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $188.88.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amedisys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amedisys (AMED)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.