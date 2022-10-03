Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $99.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

