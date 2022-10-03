American Shiba Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (USHIBA)

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. American Shiba has a total market cap of $797,996.00 and approximately $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, American Shiba has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One American Shiba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About American Shiba

American Shiba’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba. The official website for American Shiba is americanshiba.com.

American Shiba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as American Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade American Shiba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy American Shiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

