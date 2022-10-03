Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMP opened at $251.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

