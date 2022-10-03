Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $225.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.