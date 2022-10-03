AMO Coin Market Capitalization Tops $19.26 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and approximately $74,366.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 17,579,012,761 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official website is goo.gl/bAbbd7. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform.”

