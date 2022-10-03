Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target at $1.63

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

