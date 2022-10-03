Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$4.28

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

A number of research firms have commented on CEU. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

