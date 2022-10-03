Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $59.50

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.
FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
FNF stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
