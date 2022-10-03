Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $36.00

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

