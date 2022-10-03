Analyzing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 101.41 -$4.95 million N/A N/A RadNet $1.32 billion 0.87 $24.73 million $0.41 49.64

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion N/A N/A N/A RadNet 1.71% 4.70% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aclarion and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aclarion and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 RadNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclarion currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 285.60%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than RadNet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RadNet beats Aclarion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

