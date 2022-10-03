Analyzing New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -7.34% -6.95% Lundin Mining 21.21% 13.88% 9.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares New Age Metals and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.18 $780.35 million $0.95 5.32

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Age Metals and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 10 4 0 2.29

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $10.73, suggesting a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats New Age Metals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

