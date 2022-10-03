Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American Platinum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American Platinum presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANGPY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American Platinum

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.3027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.47%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.