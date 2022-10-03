AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

NYSE AU opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,551,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,342,000 after buying an additional 144,387 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

