AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
NYSE AU opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,551,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,342,000 after buying an additional 144,387 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after buying an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
