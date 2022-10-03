Anime Token (ANI) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $48,577.76 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anime Token alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001753 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token Profile

Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anime Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.