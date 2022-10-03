Anime Token (ANI) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $48,577.76 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001753 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
