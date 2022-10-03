AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $4,055.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

