ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $255,302,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,085 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $221.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.44 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

