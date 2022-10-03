Anyswap Price Reaches $12.30 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.30 or 0.00062767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $123,000.00 and $572,728.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

