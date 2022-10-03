Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 4.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.09% of AON worth $50,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in AON by 5,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 54,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $267.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.71.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.